With blackout threats looming beyond the Labor Day weekend, weather officials on Tuesday said that “dangerous heat” conditions will continue through Friday in the Yuba-Sutter area with record highs possible.
According to the National Weather Service, the hottest day expected this week in the region will be Thursday. Officials said to expect hot temperatures with “widespread high to very high heat risk” throughout the valley and foothills. Low temperatures overnight are expected to be higher than normal as well.
In Sutter County, Sutter County Health and Human Services will keep its cooling center open from 2-8 p.m through Friday at Sutter County Veterans Hall in Yuba City at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said Tuesday.
Smith said four people took advantage of the county’s cooling center on Saturday and eight on Sunday.
Over the weekend and through Monday, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City had opened a cooling center. The church said Tuesday it would not be offering the service again this week.
Yuba County officials said cooling centers will continue to operate in the area in coordination with the Regional Emergency Shelter Team.
The New Beginnings Wesleyan Church at 616 C St. in Marysville will be available as a cooling option from 1-8 p.m. today, Yuba County Media & Community Relations Specialist Rachel Abbott confirmed with the Appeal.
In addition, Yuba County Office of Emergency Services staff will continue to operate a cooling center in the foothills at the Alcouffe Center at 9185 Marysville Rd. in Oregon House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Thursday.
Abbott said those that need transportation to a Yuba County cooling center can call 530-683-2274.
According to officials, Colusa County Health and Human Services partnered with the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library to host a cooling center at the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 2-8 p.m. on days when temperatures exceed 100 degrees.
As temperatures in parts of the Sacramento Valley were expected to hit 118 degrees on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned of power outages.
“We’re heading into the worst part of this heat wave,” Newsom said Tuesday morning. “The risk of outages is real and it’s immediate.”
To highlight that risk, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District issued a separate warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, the Sacramento Bee reported. That warning came on the heels of the seventh consecutive day that the state’s grid operator, the California Independent System Operator, called for a Flex Alert.
“The alerts urge consumers to reduce their energy consumption between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help reduce stress on the statewide power grid,” officials with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said. “A series of days of record-high temperatures has created an enormous demand for energy to power air conditioners, among other challenges.”
The state’s grid operator said Tuesday’s highs had the potential for the most challenging days ever for California’s energy grid. Forecasts showed that Tuesday’s peak statewide electricity demand could reach 50,087 megawatts, just below the record of 50,270 megawatts set in 2006.
“Widespread heat events pose unique challenges to the state’s energy grid,” PG&E said. “In addition to the energy supply concerns driving Flex Alerts, sustained high temperatures have the potential to damage electrical equipment, leading to local outages. PG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center and is mobilizing the necessary personnel and materials to be able to restore power safely and efficiently.”
Late Tuesday, PG&E officials said that the California Independent System Operator directed utilities to “prepare for possible rotating power outages due to the potential for electricity supply on the larger Western region grid to fall short of the increased demand.”
Officials with SMUD warned customers they must conserve.
“Our forecasted peak is more than what we have available. If customers don’t conserve, we could be forced to do rotating outages, which we have not done in 20 years. We need SMUD customers to conserve between 4-9 pm. And of course we are doing everything we can on our end,” spokeswoman Lindsay VanLaningham said to the Bee.
SMUD asked customers to cool their homes down early, and then turn thermostats up to 82 degrees.
In an effort to avoid blackouts, the state began using a new fleet of gas-fired, state-owned power generators for the first time on Monday in Yuba City and Roseville.
Newsom signed an executive order last week that allowed commercial companies to run backup generators that ordinarily would be forbidden because of air-pollution regulations.