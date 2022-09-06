US-NEWS-WEA-CALIF-HEAT-LA

A surfer paddles out at Huntington Beach on Tuesday. Weather officials said “dangerous heat” conditions will continue through Friday in the Yuba-Sutter area.

 Tribune News Service/Los Angeles Times

With blackout threats looming beyond the Labor Day weekend, weather officials on Tuesday said that “dangerous heat” conditions will continue through Friday in the Yuba-Sutter area with record highs possible.

According to the National Weather Service, the hottest day expected this week in the region will be Thursday. Officials said to expect hot temperatures with “widespread high to very high heat risk” throughout the valley and foothills. Low temperatures overnight are expected to be higher than normal as well.

