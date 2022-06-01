According to recent data, the amount of building permits pulled last year failed to keep up with the increasing demand for housing in the eight-county Sacramento region served by the North State Building Industry Association, which includes Yuba and Sutter counties.
The Construction Industry Research Board released data that showed there were 10,441 permits awarded to production builders and individual builders for single-family homes and another 2,900 multi-family units were permitted in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter, Nevada and Amador counties, the North State Building Industry Association said.
The association called this a “fraction of the amount needed to begin catching up with years of underproduction.”
North State Building Industry Association President and CEO Michael Strech said even though these totals indicate that builders are working to provide more homes and apartments, it’s still not enough to meet the region’s overall needs.
“Governor (Gavin) Newsom stated in 2018 that California needed about 500,000 new units a year through 2025 in order to catch up with more than two decades in which production was far short of what is needed to accommodate population growth and housing units removed due to fire, health and safety issues or other factors,” Strech said in a statement. “To meet that target, our region would need to be producing some 35,000 units a year. Clearly, we’re far short of meeting the need.”
The North State Building Industry Association said that even though Newsom reduced his goal to 2.5 million units by 2030, getting to that point would mean there would need to be an additional 22,000 units a year in the greater Sacramento region.
“The only way to solve the state’s growing housing crisis is to build enough homes and apartments to bring demand and supply into balance,” Strech said. “To do that will require numerous reforms, including fixing the California Environmental Quality Act so NIMBY lawsuits won’t be able to delay new housing for years; streamlining processing time so that builders can launch projects in just a few years instead of a decade or more as is now often the case; and making more land available for development.”
Strech also said local fees governments charge would need to be sharply reduced in an effort to keep housing affordable. These fees, he said, average nearly $100,000 per unit in the region.
Data released by the Construction Industry Research Board showed that Sacramento and Placer counties remain the center of production in the region. According to the data, Sacramento County and its cities issued a total of 4,205 single-family permits and 2,266 multifamily permits in 2021, the North State Building Industry Association said. Placer County nearly matched Sacramento County for single-family homes, with regional jurisdictions issuing 4,176 single-family permits and another 66 multi-family permits – multifamily permits include duplexes and large-scale apartment complexes.
