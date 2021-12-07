There is a generational passing of the torch taking place in the arena of World War II ceremonies and memorials.
And it has never seemed so real than on the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, when finding a living veteran of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor to speak at such an event is, sadly, almost impossible.
Nearly all of them are gone from the world. And those who aren’t are nearly 100 years of age or older.
“I believe this World War II generation really was the greatest generation. They really did save the world,” said Kathy Hare, the daughter of Kenneth Dixon, a Pearl Harbor veteran who, with his wife, Maxine, worked and raised a family in Bakersfield.
Hare has agreed to take hold of that passed torch. On Tuesday, she was one of two second-generation speakers who shared stories of their fathers in hopes that Americans will remember and honor the actions and sacrifices made by the generation that now fades into history.
Marc Sandall, an organizer of the Pearl Harbor Day event at Historic Union Cemetery, said it continues to be important for Americans to mark this day, to remember Pearl Harbor.
“It serves as a reminder that there are heroes among us,” said Sandall, who lost a distant cousin, Merrill Keith Sandall, when the USS Arizona was sunk in the harbor that day. Sandall’s late father, Walter D. “Sandy” Sandall, was also a veteran of that global conflict.
“Our country sacrificed so much,” Sandall said. “If we don’t take time to remember, we won’t know where we came from.”
With the passing of the World War II generation, Sandall said he is calling upon the adult children of the veterans of World War II to fill the gap left by the passing of their loved ones.
Stuart Seiden, the son of Pearl Harbor survivor Hy Seiden, is also one of those who spoke on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
“I will talk about what my father experienced on that day,” he said. “And I will explore a little bit about what my father’s thoughts were about Pearl Harbor and why it’s important to remember it.”
In 1941, Hy Seiden was 26 years old, a corporal in the U.S. Army stationed with the Royal Hawaiian Coast Artillery at Fort Kamehameha.
It was a few minutes before 8 a.m. Hawaiian time and Seiden was asleep in his tent when things started going south. He woke up to what he thought was a drill, the elder Heiden told The Californian in 1997. But when he saw the rising sun insignia on the Japanese planes overhead, he sprung into action, helping to issue guns to the men in his company.
He witnessed four Army buddies who were crushed and killed by a crashing Japanese plane.
Later, when he was transferred to a crew on Hawaii’s north shore, no one bothered to inform his sergeant — or his mother in Yonkers, N.Y.
She received a telegram that her son was missing in action. A month later, the mix-up was discovered and he called home to say he was still alive and well.
Heiden’s son remembers hearing that story.
“When he returned to Honolulu, he figured he’d better check in with his commanding officer,” Stuart Seiden remembered.
The man’s reaction?
“Seiden, where the hell have you been?”
Later in life in Bakersfield, the elder Seiden would take it upon himself to organize the annual Pearl Harbor Day ceremonies. Some 16 years ago, that torch was passed to Sandall.
“I figured, even though we didn’t have a chapter here, it was important enough to remember the guys that fought there. Not only the dead ones, but the ones that are still alive,” Hy Seiden told The Californian. “As long as I’m alive, I’ll conduct them.”
Hare said she will also speak about her father and his experiences on that crucial day.
“My dad was one of those veterans who didn’t talk about it much,” Hare said.
It wasn’t until she was older that she began to comprehend the significance of her father’s experiences at Pearl Harbor.