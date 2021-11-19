Yuba City Manager Dave Vaughn announced Friday that he had accepted a position in the private sector and will no longer be the city manager as of Dec. 10, according to a city news release.
Vaughn has been the city manager since February. He was selected after a nationwide search process that saw 113 candidates apply. The city parted ways with its former city manager, Michael Rock, for undisclosed reasons in March 2020, six months after Rock took the job. Public Works Director Diana Langley served as interim city manager before Vaughn was hired, according to Appeal archives.
“I’m stepping down to pursue a significant opportunity in the private sector,” Vaughn said via the release. “This was a very difficult decision and it was not made lightly. I truly love Yuba City. It is my home.”
Vaughn’s new role will be as the western executive vice president for an organization specializing in environmental services.
“While that obviously is something that we hadn’t anticipated, we are very appreciative of the time he did have at the city and the things he led during his time here,” Mayor Marc Boomgaarden said Friday.
A special meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for the council to begin discussions on who to appoint as interim city manager as well what the process will look like for filling the position on a permanent basis. The meeting will be held in closed session.