Yuba City Council members announced in a Friday evening press release that they've made a conditional offer of employment to William "Dave" Vaughn as city manager.
The offer is contingent on approval of an employment agreement to be considered at the Tuesday, Feb. 2, council meeting.
Vaughn was selected from among 113 candidates and a nationwide recruitment and selection process, according to the press release.
Vaughn was most recently executive vice president of Athens Services, a waste management and recycling company. Vaughn was previously employed by Recology and, according to the press release, has expertise in budgeting, operations management, business development and strategic planning.
Vaughn is a long-time local resident and served on various community organizations, including the Beale Military Liaison Committee, Rideout Health Foundation, and more.