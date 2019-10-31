It’s not that often that a full-on celebration and festival happens in a cemetery in this area; but that’s what’s happening Saturday.
Sierra View Memorial Park and Mortuary, 4900 Olive Ave. in Olivehurst, is hosting a free Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Event producer Wally Azevedo said the cemetery staff wanted to maintain a closer relationship with the community.
“They want to get to know you before you have to come here under more unfortunate circumstances,” said Azevedo. “And if you do have to come to the cemetery, you’ll feel more comfortable because you won’t be dealing with a stranger.”
This weekend’s event will feature a DJ playing live music, a community altar, several local vendors, sugar skull painting and a screening of the movie “Coco.” On the menu:
– Food from A Ke Taco, Eli’s Corn and Wicho’s Fish Tacos will be available for purchase. Free hot chocolate and pan dulce, a traditional Mexican pastry will also be served.
– Grupo Danza Patria Insurgente is scheduled to perform at 3:30 p.m. followed by Danza Azteca at 4 p.m. and EsMazchin at 5 p.m.
– “Coco” is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. to round out the evening’s celebration.
– The community altar is being built and decorated by the students in Michelle Greco’s art class and Kimo Kerr’s special education class at Lindhurst High School.
“The altar is the main centerpiece of the celebration,” said Azevedo. “It’s really cool to have the students involved. That really adds to the celebration.”
Organizers encourage attendees to bring photos, candles and letters of remembrance of loved ones to add to the altar.
– According to Azevedo, the celebration is not limited to the Hispanic interpretation of Day of the Dead celebrations.
“Many cultures have these kinds of celebrations and we welcome all to come out and participate,” said Azevedo.
Azevedo said he is expecting more than 500 people to attend.
“I encourage everyone to come out, join the celebration and honor our departed loved ones,” said Azevedo. “There will be something for everyone all day.”
For more information, email jalverado@almafestivals.com or visit www.sierraviewfh.com.