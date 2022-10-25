An above-ground tour of the Donnebrouge Mine will be available at 1 p.m. on Saturday at 5573 Marysville Rd. in Browns Valley.

Donnebrouge is one of the few mines that still has its structures intact. These include a restored “A” frame, ore hoppers, and compressor. Up until the early 1960s, this specific mine site would run three shifts a day.

