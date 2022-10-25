An above-ground tour of the Donnebrouge Mine will be available at 1 p.m. on Saturday at 5573 Marysville Rd. in Browns Valley.
Donnebrouge is one of the few mines that still has its structures intact. These include a restored “A” frame, ore hoppers, and compressor. Up until the early 1960s, this specific mine site would run three shifts a day.
In addition to these above ground remnants, a collection of original mining artifacts, printed materials, photos, and tools will be on display. At 2:30 p.m., a feature presentation will be given by David Rubiales, a Gold Rush specialist and professor emeritus at Yuba College. Rubiales will speak on the history and practices of the hard rock mining that occurred in the local area.
This free event is hosted by the Donnebrouge Mine property owners, Mike Schuster and Ruth
Mikkelsen, alongside the Yuba County Historical Resources Commission. There is no age limit, however all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Refreshments will be served and the books of two local authors will be available for purchase. These include “Mining in Yuba County,” by Kathleen Smith, and “Browns Valley” by Roberta Sperbeck D’Arcy
For more information, call D’Arcy at 530-743-8742 or Sue Cejner-Moyers at 530-218-4070.