A body was recovered from Ellis Lake in Marysville on Friday morning. The cause of death and the individual’s identity have yet to be determined.
The Marysville Police Department responded to the lake after receiving a report about a body around 7:18 a.m. A representative from the department said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.
The body was taken from the Ninth Street side of the lake. Leslie Carbah, spokesperson for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, said an autopsy has yet to be scheduled for the individual, though it will likely be sometime next week.