To showcase some of the many stories buried within the grounds of the Marysville City Cemetery, some of the former residents of the town returned from the dead to give a few tours to the living.
The third annual “Dead of Winter,” cemetery tour, hosted by Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History, offered two tours on Saturday that lead about 40 attendees along the cobbled paths of the cemetery. Throughout their journey, attendees met the likes of Sheriff McCoy and other historical figures from Marysville’s past who told tales of many of the people who are now in their final resting place at the cemetery.
“We want to showcase some of the unusual deaths,” said FPYCH treasurer and Marysville Cemetery Commission chairman Victoria Tudor.
Among them, tour-goers learned about the last man hanged in Marysville as well several of the prominent figures that shaped the city in its early years.
According to FPYCH member Steven Richardson, the Marysville City Cemetery is also home to the first women voter in California, Charlene “Charlie” Parkhurst, who disguised herself as a man to work as a stagecoach driver for many year. While disguised, Parkhurst was able to vote using her nickname.
Although the organization hosts several other tours throughout the year, Tudor said this particular tour was started three years ago by Anna Hill, who also runs a lifestyles blog page entitled “Deviation Diaries,” for lovers of dark history, forensics, true crime and the bizarre.
According to Tudor, FPYCH continued the tour last year and plans to continue it, as another opportunity to highlight the history of the cemetery.
Through the years, FPYCH has cleaned up the cemetery and worked to restore and catalog the 10,000 grave sites located within the cemetery and proceeds from this event will go towards continued cemetery restorations.
FPYCH will host another cemetery tour in April entitled, “Flowers, Tombstones and Tales.” Tudor said this will be a free event where FPYCH will dedicate new headstones to the individuals buried within the cemetery which never had a grave marking.