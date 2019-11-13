Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced Tuesday that the bankruptcy court extended the deadline until Dec. 31 for people who wish to file a claim against the utility for fire losses.
Anyone who suffered loss or injury due to a fire prior to Jan. 29, 2019, can file a claim against PGE as part of the company’s Chapter 11 process as long as it is submitted before 5 p.m. Pacific Time on Dec. 31, 2019, according to a PGE news release.
“We remain committed to fairly and expeditiously compensating victims of fires,” PGE representative Paul Moreno said.
Claims can be filed online, by mail or at a PGE Claim Service Center. Those who wish to file online can do so by going to www.pgewildfireinfo.com and selecting the “submit a claim” tab, the release said.
“I think that the sooner that anyone has been a victim addresses the situation the better,” Yuba County Board of Supervisors District 5 representative Randy Fletcher said.
Moreno said PGE’s process of alerting people of the extension and how to file a claim has been “broad and thorough.”
A PGE claim service center is located in Marysville at 231 D Street.
Fletcher said he has not heard from victims of the 2017 Cascade Fire who are struggling with the process of filing claims against PGE and said it’s a characteristic of those living in the rural areas affected by the 2017 blaze to be resilient despite all that’s taken place.
“They mend well and they move on,” Fletcher said.
Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said the county’s environmental health department has not heard much from Cascade Fire victims about the PGE filing process. He said most people have either already filed a claim against PGE or have decided they don’t want to get involved in the process.
“Most have already jumped in who wanted to,” Brown said.
Brown said for those that may still be on the fence about filing a claim the extension will provide an opportunity should they decide to indeed file.