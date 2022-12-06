The California Democratic Party announced Tuesday that its application deadline for those wanting to be “Democratic State Central Committee Delegates” is Friday at noon.
“Every two years, the California Democratic Party holds elections by Assembly District Election Meeting by Democrats to elect Democratic State Central Committee Delegates from California’s 80 Assembly Districts,” the party said. “Each District is awarded 14 delegates to the State Party Conventions. Seven women and seven men (gender being self-identified) will be elected to represent their CA Assembly Districts. For the first time this year, noncitizens are allowed to run for Delegate positions.”
Officials said in-person election meetings will occur on Jan. 7, 2023, in Assembly District 1 and Jan. 8, 2023, in Assembly District 3. The Assembly District Election Meeting election meetings are scheduled to be held at noon at the IBEW Hall, 900 Locust St., in Redding, for Assembly District 1 and the Masonic Family Center, 1110 W East in Chico, also at noon, on Jan. 8, 2023, for Assembly District 3.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Assembly District Election Meeting voters can vote by mail in advance of the meetings. The application to participate as a voter and receive a mail-in ballot will be available beginning Dec. 12.
Application details, how to vote, and other information on the process, as well as California Democratic Party Delegate responsibilities, is available at www.adem.cadem.org.