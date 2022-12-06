The California Democratic Party announced Tuesday that its application deadline for those wanting to be “Democratic State Central Committee Delegates” is Friday at noon.

“Every two years, the California Democratic Party holds elections by Assembly District Election Meeting by Democrats to elect Democratic State Central Committee Delegates from California’s 80 Assembly Districts,” the party said. “Each District is awarded 14 delegates to the State Party Conventions. Seven women and seven men (gender being self-identified) will be elected to represent their CA Assembly Districts. For the first time this year, noncitizens are allowed to run for Delegate positions.”

