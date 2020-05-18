The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation is extending the deadline for businesses to apply to receive funds from the small business loan program set up by the city of Marysville, according to EDC President Brynda Stranix.
The original deadline was Monday at noon, but Stranix said it is being extended because some of the applicants were not eligible. EDC received seven applications as of late Monday.
Marysville City Council approved a $75,000 loan program at a special meeting last week. Eligible businesses could receive up to a $10,000 loan. Stranix said the businesses that have been approved will receive the money by Wednesday or Thursday.
EDC is in the process of underwriting applications and vetting businesses to make sure there are no outstanding taxes, liens or judgements, Stranix said. She made sure to mention that despite the extension, there is enough money remaining for one or two more businesses. There is no new deadline; applications will be accepted on a first come-first served basis.
Funding of the program is coming out of the city’s general fund for the current fiscal year, according to City Manager Marti Brown. She said the city had set aside around $174,000 for general planning updates/medical arts specific planning. Those projects have been put on hold and the money for the small business loan program is coming out of those funds. The remaining money is going back into the general fund.