The deadline to submit a video for Yuba Sutter Arts’ Virtual “Any” Talent Show is Saturday at 5 p.m.

Rules for the show:

– Submit a video recording of yourself or you and your group that is no more than three minutes in length. 

– All material must be family friendly. 

– All ages are welcome. Individuals, duos, trios or any size groups can submit. 

– You must agree to have your video be shown on social media. 

It’s asked that people who are or have been professional not submit a video. 

Yuba Sutter Arts is looking for a wide range of talent and styles. 

Gay Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts’ artist in residence, said so far they’ve had mainly musicians and a dancer enter but stressed that anyone with a talent of any sort – like comedy, magic tricks or poetry readings – is welcome to participate. 

Submit the video to email@yubasutterarts.org along with your name, address and phone number. 

Those who have specific questions can contact Galvin at 419-376-1339. 

The winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. 

Ten gift cards will be drawn randomly from all received submissions. 

A schedule of talent show participants’ videos will be published on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page after the deadline and once all submissions have been reviewed.

