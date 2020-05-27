The deadline to submit a video for Yuba Sutter Arts’ Virtual “Any” Talent Show is Saturday at 5 p.m.
Rules for the show:
– Submit a video recording of yourself or you and your group that is no more than three minutes in length.
– All material must be family friendly.
– All ages are welcome. Individuals, duos, trios or any size groups can submit.
– You must agree to have your video be shown on social media.
It’s asked that people who are or have been professional not submit a video.
Yuba Sutter Arts is looking for a wide range of talent and styles.
Gay Galvin, Yuba Sutter Arts’ artist in residence, said so far they’ve had mainly musicians and a dancer enter but stressed that anyone with a talent of any sort – like comedy, magic tricks or poetry readings – is welcome to participate.
Submit the video to email@yubasutterarts.org along with your name, address and phone number.
Those who have specific questions can contact Galvin at 419-376-1339.
The winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.
Ten gift cards will be drawn randomly from all received submissions.
A schedule of talent show participants’ videos will be published on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page after the deadline and once all submissions have been reviewed.