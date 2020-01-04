PARIS – A deadly knife rampage in a Paris suburb Friday is being treated as a suspected act of terrorism, prosecutors said on Saturday.
Anti-terrorism prosecutors have taken over the probe into the incident in Villejuif, in which one person was killed and two injured by a young man who was then shot dead by police.
The attacker suffered from serious mental health problems but investigators had also established that he had adopted extremist views, France’s prosecution bureau for terrorist offences said.
The man, born in 1997, had planned his attack, which started in a park in the early afternoon, in an organized way, the prosecutors added.
Local prosecutor Laure Beccuau earlier told a press conference that, according to emergency calls to police, the man repeatedly shouted “Allahu akbar” – Arabic for “God is most great” – during his rampage.
The attacker left his first intended victim alone when the latter told him he was Muslim and recited a prayer in Arabic at his request.
He then attacked a woman who was jogging with her husband, dealing the latter a fatal blow when he tried to protect her. The woman was also injured in the neck but has since left hospital.