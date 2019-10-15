Democrats set a world record Tuesday night, cramming a dozen presidential debaters on a single cheek-by-jowl stage.
If nothing else, the exercise proved that more isn’t necessarily better – unless you enjoy hearing different candidates answer different questions, a circumscribed back-and-forth and long periods of contestants disappearing from sight.
If there is one sentiment commonly expressed by Democrats of all stripes – apart from a white-hot desire to unseat President Trump – it’s the chance to assess a small handful of serious presidential contenders in a way that doesn’t feel like three policy-laden hours of speed dating.
Sorry.
So far eight candidates, some with little to no chance of winning the nomination, have already qualified for the next debate, set for Nov. 20.
While anticipation builds, here are seven takeaways from Tuesday night’s crowded convocation.
Warren under attack
Elizabeth Warren has performed almost flawlessly over the last several months, as she’s climbed from (allegedly) dead-and-buried over her exaggerated claims of Native American heritage to co-front-runner status with Biden.
Of course, the higher a candidate rises the more intense the heat.
Far more than any previous debate, Warren came under repeated attack from her rivals, who pressed the Massachusetts senator not just over her formidable array of plans but her champion-of-the-little-guy persona.
“Just because you have different ideas doesn’t mean you aren’t fighting for regular people,” said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who said she was no less committed to lifting up struggling Americans than Warren simply because she was advocating more moderate policies.
Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke scolded Warren as well, suggesting it sometimes seems “she is more focused on being punitive or putting one part of the country against the other,” drawing a furrowed brow from his target.
Warren, though occasionally nonplussed, largely came across unruffled.
“I have made clear what my principles are here,” she said amid a battery of questions about her support for Medicare-for-all. “Costs will go up for the wealthy and big corporations, and for hardworking middle-class families, costs will go down.”
No doubt the onslaught was a taste of what’s to come.
Biden ducks
By now it’s a familiar debate-night ritual: Joe Biden at center stage, a fat target on his back.
The former vice president, a shaky front-runner to start, had new reason to brace himself after President Trump turned his son’s work for a Ukrainian gas company into an anchor around Biden’s collar. (Trump also managed, by seeking foreign meddling in the 2020 race, to spur House Democrats into weighing his impeachment.)
The issue surfaced as moderator Anderson Cooper of CNN asked Biden whether it was appropriate for his son Hunter to, effectively, cash in on the family name.
After a defense of their honor – “My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong” – Biden sought to pivot and train his fire on Trump.
“Rudy Guiliani” – Trump’s private attorney – “the president and his thugs have already proven they’re flat lying,” Biden said. “What we have to do is focus now on Donald Trump.”
When Cooper pressed Biden a second time, he reiterated his assertion of innocence and exhortation to focus on Trump, which laid the issue to rest for the evening.
But the underlying question of his son’s alleged buck-raking and self-dealing is still ripe for continued criticism.
Biden parries
Biden had a stronger moment when he addressed one of the key questions surrounding his candidacy: his age.
At 76, with a penchant for wandering answers and cultural references that can seem cringe-inducingly dated, some say the vice president’s time has come and gone.
Obviously, it’s impossible to turn back the clock. Instead, Biden sought to make his longevity an asset.