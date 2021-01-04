A suspect who led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit Sunday afternoon from Butte County to Yuba County, before dying by suicide, has been identified by the Yuba County Coroner’s Office.
David Michael Kane, 37, of Martinez was identified as the suspect in Sunday’s incident who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound
Around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office requested local law enforcement be on the lookout for a suspect in a black Chevrolet pickup who had allegedly held a victim at gunpoint in Butte County.
About 20 minutes later, Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle southbound on Highway 70 near Power House Hill Road and requested backup by the California Highway Patrol. Deputies attempted an enforcement stop near Ramirez Road, though Kane allegedly failed to yield, at which point CHP units took over the pursuit, said Officer Ben Draper, public information officer for CHP Oroville.
CHP Yuba-Sutter also attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips as it made its way through Yuba County but were unsuccessful.
The pursuit ended a short time later when the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Highway 70 and 18th Street in Marysville.
Law enforcement unsuccessfully attempted to make contact with the suspect inside the vehicle before breaking out the rear window of the vehicle with a less-lethal shotgun (beanbag shotgun). When officers approached the vehicle, Kane was found dead.
Draper said no other injuries were reported in the incident and no additional damage was done to property during the pursuit.
Kane’s official cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the Yuba County Coroner’s Office.