The decision whether to transfer the case of a juvenile charged with murder to adult criminal court will be made at a hearing next month, according to Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor.
On Monday, a 16-year-old male from Linda, whose name has not been released, appeared for a hearing in Yuba County Superior Court. Naylor said Monday’s hearing was for a status update from the Probation Department as to the transfer report and for a discovery compliance check-in.
The teen is charged in an incident Aug. 31 that resulted in Lonnie Long Jr., 57, of Olivehurst being shot and killed. Long went outside his residence in the 5500 block of South Gledhill Avenue to intervene in a fight amongst a group of teenagers. Long was allegedly shot by one of the teenagers.
At a hearing on Oct. 14 at 9 a.m., the court will determine whether the case will remain in juvenile court or be moved to adult criminal court, according to Naylor. The juvenile remains in custody without bail as there is no bail for juveniles in custody.