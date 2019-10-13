Pumpkins, pumpkins and more pumpkins!
The Yuba Sutter Mall hosted the fifth annual Pumpkin Festival on Sunday afternoon and had more than 1,000 pumpkins ready for kids to decorate with a variety of stickers and paints.
Lynette Myers, marketing director for the Yuba Sutter Mall, said this is their kickoff for the fall season and that there was also a face painter and air brush artist.
“(Kids) can decorate with stickers, googly eyes or whatever they want,” Myers said. “... It’s just a fun event for families to celebrate the fall season.”
She said there were just under 1,000 people who attended last year and expected more this year.
Maria Perez and her mother-in-law, Veronica Jimenez, attended the Pumpkin Festival with Alexander, 2, Perez’s son, and Ruben, 2, Perez’s nephew.
Perez said they decided they wanted to take the boys to the festival after seeing an ad for it.
“They love pumpkins so we wanted to come,” Perez said.
Myers said the mall has a number of other events coming up such as Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 27 from noon-4 p.m. and Yuba Sutter Mall Trick or Treat on Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.