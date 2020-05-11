A man charged with murder in a car-to-car shooting last May appointed private counsel after being previously represented by the public defender’s office.
Avery Sanchez, 21, was one of three men arrested for his alleged involvement in a car-to-car shooting in May 2019 that resulted in the death of Alejandro Escobar, 36, of Sacramento. Sanchez and Vivion Wallace, 22, allegedly shot and killed Escobar and injured another victim. Juan Barajas, 19, reportedly drove the car during the shooting.
Wallace pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 to attempted murder and first-degree murder and was sentenced to 62 years to life in prison on May 1, according to Appeal archives.
Barajas pleaded guilty to being an accessory to the murder on Feb. 28 and will have the date of his sentencing set on May 26.
Sanchez appeared in Yuba County Superior Court Monday via video conference call and public defender Brian Davis was relieved of representing Sanchez, who hired Roberto Marquez. Marquez asked the court to schedule a trial setting conference for June 8. Sanchez remains in Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.
The jury trial will be set on June 8 at 1:30 p.m.