The defendant in a human trafficking and pimping case in Sutter County continued his testimony Tuesday and remained on the stand all day, being questioned by his attorney and cross-examined by the prosecution.
Tuesday marked day nine of the jury trial of Archie Thompson, 29, who faces 17 felony charges, including kidnapping, human trafficking for sex, procuring another for prostitution, pimping, and threatening to commit a crime resulting in great bodily injury.
The day began with defense attorney Steve Whitworth asking Thompson to recall the events that took place on Dec. 2, 2016, the day one of the victims in the case was allegedly kidnapped from Yuba City and taken to Antioch.
He described making up with the victim who Thompson allegedly struck in the face, according to previous witness testimony. Thompson, co-defendants Madison Gonzalez, Jamie Bobb and Malcolm Lartigue, along with the victim drove in two cars to Antioch. Thompson said they went to Antioch so he could record a song with another artist.
On the way to Antioch, Thompson was pulled over by California Highway Patrol for a tail light being out despite the light not being out, according to Thompson. During the stop, the officer told him he couldn’t drive because his license was expired and when Thompson exited the vehicle to walk to the passengers side the officer asked everyone in the car if everything was alright, Thompson said.
Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Adam McBride cross-examined Thompson who said he knew about the ongoing prostitution. McBride attempted to establish that money the victim and Gonzalez made from prostitution contributed to purchases of food and clothing that Thompson made.
Thompson insisted that money made from prostitution was included in funds that he already had and that purchases were made for him and the alleged victims. He referred to Gonzalez as “my girl” and said he communicated with her about men she engaged in prostitution with to make sure she wasn’t hurt and that they paid.
“I make sure ain’t nothing going to happen,” Thompson said.
McBride asked Thompson about asking Gonzalez to deposit money she had earned through prostitution into the bank account of the mother of Thompson’s child. In that exchange, Gonzalez was hesitant and Thompson called Gonzalez a “bitch” and wrote “Don’t question me.” McBride pushed Thompson about referring to someone he called his girl as a bitch.
“I say bitch all the time,” Thompson said.
When he was interviewed by Yuba City Police Department Detective Scott Rounds, upon his arrest, Thompson told the detective that the bank account was his sister’s and not the mother of his child. McBride asked Thompson if he knew when he was being questioned that it was the time to be honest and asked why he lied to a police officer.
Later in the day, Whitworth played a cell phone video for the jury that included Gonzalez and a victim in an effort to prove that the women were not in distress while in the presence of Thompson.
With the court closed for a holiday today, closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday morning at Sutter County Superior Court at 9 a.m.