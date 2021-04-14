The defense rested its case on Wednesday in the trial of a Yuba City man charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to Sutter County Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
Victor Esquivel, 36, has been in custody since November 2019 after allegedly shooting Elias Garibay, of Yuba City, in the head inside a restaurant in the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City. Garibay was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center where he underwent several surgeries.
On Tuesday, the prosecution called a California Highway Patrol officer from the Los Angeles area – where Esquivel was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of the shooting. In addition, Yuba City Police Department Detective Scott Rounds, Department of Justice firearms analyst Brandy Spas, DNA analyst MaryJo Olegario and Maria Garibay – the victim’s sister and caretaker – testified, according to Heimlich.
The DA’s office rested its case on Tuesday.
The defense called YCPD detectives to testify on Tuesday and continued calling witnesses on Wednesday. The trial will continue today (Thursday) at 10 a.m. with testimony from a rebuttal witness called by the DA’s office, Heimlich said.