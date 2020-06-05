With area businesses and residents pre-occupied with the coronavirus pandemic, there may be less attention being paid than should be to a perennial hazard: wildfire.
With more people at home from the pandemic, and temperatures having already climbed into the triple-digits this year, now’s the time to clear out defensible space for wildfire prevention, experts say.
North state residents need to prepare defensible space around their properties, which means keeping typically 20 feet of distance between vegetation and structures like homes and fences. Building this space is typically done by cutting, spraying or mowing.
Kyle Heggstrom, chief of the Linda Fire Protection District, said it’s important to consider the time of day when using machinery to clear out brush, noting that the cooler morning temperatures are always better. Aside from temperature, he said wind is also a big concern when it comes to fires starting and spreading.
“We let our guard down on days like today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) because the temperatures go down, but the wind is a concern,” Heggstrom said. He said the district is currently conducting their weed-abatement program, surveying each property in the district (about 11,000 parcels) to ensure brush is properly removed.