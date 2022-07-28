Caltrans announced Thursday that motorists should expect daytime traffic delays throughout August on State Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area for final roadway grinding, paving and striping work.
“Construction crews will be conducting reversing, one-way traffic control during daylight hours at various times and locations between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge at the Yuba River,” the transportation department said.
Caltrans said motorists could experience delays ranging from 15-20 minutes because of the roadwork.
The construction and one-way traffic control schedules include the following:
– Monday to Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for pavement grinding.
– During the weeks of Aug. 8, 15 and 22, motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with possible roadwork on Saturdays. Crews will be performing paving, striping and miscellaneous roadwork during those weeks.
“Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used along with a pilot vehicle,” Caltrans said. “Motorists are reminded that pilot vehicles are to be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of construction crews and travelers. Failure to follow pilot vehicles may result in a $220 citation with traffic fees doubled in construction zones.”
The scheduled work is subject to change depending on weather conditions, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events.
“The work is part of a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.7-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed by early fall,” Caltrans said.