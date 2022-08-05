Caltrans announced Friday that motorists should expect daytime traffic delays next week on State Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area for final roadway paving work.
“Construction crews will be conducting reversing, one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge at the Yuba River,” the transportation department said. “The contractor may extend roadwork into Saturday. Motorists should expect 15- to 20-minute delays. Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used along with a pilot vehicle.”
The pilot vehicle must be followed at all times within the project zone for the safety of workers and travelers. Caltrans said failure to follow a pilot vehicle can result in a $220 citation with traffic fines doubled in construction zones.
The scheduled work is subject to change depending on weather conditions, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events.
“The work is part of a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.7-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed by early fall,” Caltrans said.