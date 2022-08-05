Caltrans announced Friday that motorists should expect daytime traffic delays next week on State Highway 20 in the Browns Valley area for final roadway paving work.

“Construction crews will be conducting reversing, one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at various locations between Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge at the Yuba River,” the transportation department said. “The contractor may extend roadwork into Saturday. Motorists should expect 15- to 20-minute delays. Flaggers at each end of the construction zone will be used along with a pilot vehicle.”

