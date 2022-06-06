The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) said motorists should expect daytime traffic delays through Thursday on State Highway 20 east of Marysville for roadway crack seal work that is being done.
Crews are expected to conduct “reversing one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.” through Thursday at various locations between East 22nd Street and Hallwood Boulevard. Caltrans said motorists can expect about 15-20 minute delays as a result.
Starting Monday, June 13, those traveling through Yuba City may expect similar delays as crack seal work is scheduled to take place nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through June 16 on State Highway 20 between the 10th Street Bridge and Walton Avenue.
“Motorists may expect various east- and westbound lane restrictions throughout the week,” Caltrans said. “Caltrans advises motorists to allow additional travel time during these maintenance operations. The crack seal schedule is subject to change due to equipment availability or other unexpected events.”