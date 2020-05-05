Motorists should be prepared for significant travel delays Wednesday and Friday on Highway 20 in the Timbuctoo area due to rock blasting, according to a press release from Caltrans.
A contractor is scheduled to set off the explosives between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days. Motorists can expect up to a two-hour delay following blasting operations to ensure all explosives are discharged and rock and debris are cleared from the roadway.
Caltrans advises motorists use alternate routes to avoid lengthy delays.
The work is part of a $55.4 million project to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a two-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. During weekdays, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. and possibly Saturdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
Portable roadside message boards will post the latest information the day of the blasting operation. The department will also issue updates on Twitter (@CaltransDist3) and on Facebook (@CaltransDistrict3).