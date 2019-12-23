A school bus was filled Monday with Christmas gifts to be delivered by staff and students of Kynoch Elementary to less fortunate families.
Twenty-five families received gifts just three days before Christmas. The presents were donated through local businesses of Yuba, Sutter and Sacramento County. Some local businesses adopted some of the families. For some of those not adopted, Kynoch was still able to provide for with the help of Calpine Corporation and non-profit organization Warm-A-Sole.
Warm-A-Sole donated 200 pair of shoes in August, said program coordinator Justie Asmurendie. Calpine Corporation donated $5000 in October for toys and other goods.
“That was huge for us,” said Asmurendie.
Some of the families are homeless and in some cases their address is not their address, Asmurendie said. One parent in particular said their family wanted things for a movie night. The family will receive popcorn, soda and candy.
“Anything we can do to help the families,” said Kynoch Elementary School Principal Eric Preston. “Just to see the smile on their faces makes it worth it.”
Each family receives a bag full of gifts specifically meant for them.
Christmas music playing on the exterior of the bus could be heard as it approached the homes. When everyone gets off the bus Santa Clause could be seen leading them.
“We’ve never been able to do it in a school bus,” said driver Dan Lemstrom. “We used to do it in our own vehicles.”
When the bus arrived, children of the families came out to see the surprise. As Santa was talking to the children volunteers headed inside to finish the delivery. Children were encouraged to hang outside with Santa Clause.
The families are contacted and parents are supposed to keep it secret.
“With everything we do it’s providing an experience,” said Diane Lemstrom, Kynoch Elementary school secretary. “It’s all about service.”