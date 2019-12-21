Christmas came a few days early for hundreds of families across the Yuba-Sutter region.
SoYouCan, the local non-profit organization aimed at bring family-oriented events and outreach to the community, hosted their eighth annual toy and food distribution on Saturday, delivering a little holiday cheer to more than 260 families in Yuba and Sutter counties.
Participating families are nominated to receive the holiday assistance by local schools, community members, law enforcement agencies and Victim Witness Services.
Each family received two age-appropriate gifts per child, and one game was also included as a gift for the entire family. In addition to presents, each child received a stocking filled with candy, snacks, age-appropriate toys and other necessities such as toothpaste and blankets.
Families also received a box full of food so that no one would go hungry during the holiday season.
An army of volunteers which included local first responders, county officials and community members, helped sort, package and deliver each bundle.
Angie Gates, SoYouCan board member, said over 1,500 presents were collected for the giveaway as well as countless amounts of food items.
Keeping with tradition, Gates said she and other board members went to a local store the day before the giveaway to purchase over $2,500 worth of food, to make sure there is enough for all of the families.
“When you are feeding over 1,000 people, you need a lot of food,” Gates said.
Each year the giveaway has grown, and continues to receive overwhelming support from the community.
Gates said this is the first year the giveaway has expanded into Sutter County, with deliveries to over 20 families in Yuba City, Live Oak and Sutter.
Gates said it’s great to see the amount of volunteers grow as the distribution gets bigger each year.