A free webinar regarding dementia care is planned for today, with discussions focusing on understanding the symptoms of dementia and how families can support people living with various forms of the disease.
Prestige Assisted Living at Marysville invites community members to join the virtual event, planned for today from noon to 1 p.m.
The discussion will be led by Teepa Snow, founder of Positive Approach to Care, which provides dementia care training, services and products.
To sign up for the free webinar, visit www.PrestigeCare.com/Expressions.