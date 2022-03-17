In an effort to help support upcoming election activities, the Sutter County Democratic Central Committee and the Feather River Democratic Club will host a St. Patrick’s Day bingo night on Saturday night in Yuba City.
The event, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., will take place at Shiloh Clubhouse, 859 Jones Rd. in Yuba City, with parking available in the Yuba City Racquet Club lot adjacent to the Shiloh complex.
Joene Tranter, with the Feather River Democratic Club, said the event also is an opportunity to re-engage Sutter and Yuba County Democrats after the past two years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday, Tranter said there were still tickets available to attend. Those interested in going can contact Tranter at jtranter1463@comcast.net or 530-415-3704.
Tickets for the bingo night are $20 per person and each ticket includes two bingo cards. The schedule for the night includes a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by games at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. a dessert raffle is planned.
For more information about each group, visit https://featherriverdemocrats.org or https://suttercountydemocrats.org.