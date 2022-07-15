The Feather River Democratic Club announced Friday that it is actively seeking more members for its club.
According to the club, registered Democrats who live in the Yuba-Sutter region are invited to join. The club has been chartered by the Democratic Central Committees of both Yuba and Sutter counties since 2009.
Representatives said the club engages in various activities such as registering voters, recruiting and supporting candidates for public office, phone banking, canvassing, and working to improve the surrounding communities.
“The club is active year-round with a special emphasis on election seasons,” Bob Morrish, president of the Feather River Democratic Club, said in a statement. “Our members work to organize campaign events, educate the public, and represent the Democratic Party at community functions like the Yuba-Sutter Fair, and Summer Stroll. We are encouraging folks who might be interested in joining our club to check out our website and Facebook page. Or they can contact me directly. My cell number is 530-300-6978.”
The Feather River Democratic Club meets monthly at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Meetings are typically held in the Sutter Room at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., in Yuba City. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings have been held via Zoom at the same date and time. Those interested can email Joene Tranter at jtranter1463@comcast.net for the Zoom link.
For more information about the Feather River Democratic Club, visit https://featherriverdemocrats.org. The club’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/FeatherRiverDemocraticClub.