A community forum focused on public health practices and issues in the Yuba-Sutter area is scheduled to take place from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday in the city council chambers in Yuba City.

Sponsored by the Sutter County Democratic Central Committee and Yuba County Democratic Central Committee, featured speakers at the event will include Sutter County Health and Human Services Director Sarah Eberhardt-Rios and Yuba County Health and Human Services Department Director Jennifer Vasquez.

