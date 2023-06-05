A community forum focused on public health practices and issues in the Yuba-Sutter area is scheduled to take place from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday in the city council chambers in Yuba City.
Sponsored by the Sutter County Democratic Central Committee and Yuba County Democratic Central Committee, featured speakers at the event will include Sutter County Health and Human Services Director Sarah Eberhardt-Rios and Yuba County Health and Human Services Department Director Jennifer Vasquez.
Organizers said the event, which takes place at 1201 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City, is aiming to unite the community through “knowledge sharing.”
“We appreciate the value of community-based relationships and collective knowledge sharing,” Sutter County Democratic Chair Sharon Foote said in a statement. “Our aim in sponsoring this event is to empower our citizens by providing them with the latest information on important issues and to build stronger relationships grounded in respect and understanding for each other.”
The event is open to all residents of Yuba and Sutter counties and no registration is required.