The Sutter County Democratic Central Committee and the Feather River Democratic Club announced that they will host a fall bingo night on Oct. 1 in Yuba City.
Proceeds from the event will help fund midterm election activities, including donations to local candidate campaigns, organizers said.
The bingo night will start at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour that will include snacks and a no-host wine and beer bar. Games of bingo are expected to begin at 7 p.m. with a gift basket raffle slated for 8 p.m.
Capacity at the venue, Shiloh Clubhouse, 859 Jones Rd. in Yuba City, is limited. Organizers encourage those looking to attend to make reservations and buy tickets early. Ticket prices are $20 per person and include two bingo cards. Checks should be made payable to FRDC and mailed to P.O. Box 704, Yuba City, CA 95992.