WASHINGTON – House Democrats are considering additional measures to protect the identity of the whistleblower whose complaint spurred an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post.
To prevent efforts to expose the whistleblower, Democrats are weighing having the individual testify from a remote location and obscuring the person’s appearance and voice, three officials told The Post.
The unusual measures come amid an impeachment investigation focused on President Trump’s interactions with Ukraine after the whistleblower complaint raised concerns that Trump was leveraging U.S. foreign policy for personal political gain ahead of the 2020 presidential election.
Despite legal protections for anonymity, Trump has made repeated calls for the whistleblower – whom he has called a “partisan hack” and “close to a spy” – to be revealed.