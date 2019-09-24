WASHINGTON – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the House would open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, setting the stage for a monumental clash between Congress and the president a year away from the 2020 election.
With more than a dozen moderate House Democrats since Monday joining the long list of those demanding an impeachment inquiry, Pelosi, D-Calif. – who had long opposed taking such a formal step – ultimately responded to the mounting pressure from her caucus.
“The actions of the Trump presidency have revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said. “No one is above the law.”
Democrats said they would not create a special committee, such as the one during the Watergate scandal. Instead, pending investigations in six House committees will continue, and the strongest evidence will be forwarded to the Judiciary Committee, which will examine whether to write articles of impeachment.
Several Democrats said the inquiry would be expedited, but no timeline was discussed. Pelosi’s formal declaration, although a historic and grave step, will not substantially change the day-to-day progress of the investigations. The declaration will not accompany any formal vote on the House floor nor give the committees any new oversight or investigative authority. But it focuses the House’s mission for the final weeks of 2019.
“Everybody is now on board completely and it is a question of great national security, so this is not something that will drag out for months,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said.
Pelosi’s support also adds huge political import to the impeachment effort. Democrats who were once reluctant to pursue impeachment said they were swayed by the seriousness of the allegations.
“It was bad enough he was doing it as a candidate,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., told House Democrats in a closed-door meeting Tuesday afternoon, according to a person in the room. “But it’s a whole other thing to abuse the power of his office.” Schiff had previously opposed an impeachment inquiry.
The move came as Trump earlier in the day acknowledged for the first time that he had held up aid to Ukraine shortly before speaking in July with that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky. During that call, he urged the foreign leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a possible Trump opponent in the 2020 presidential race.
Those actions reportedly triggered an unidentified whistleblower in the intelligence community to write a complaint about the president. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has refused to share the complaint with Congress, triggering a battle with Democratic lawmakers.
Schiff said Tuesday that the whistleblower had expressed interest in speaking with the House Intelligence Committee, perhaps as soon as this week.
On Tuesday afternoon, Trump announced he had ordered the release Wednesday of the “complete fully declassified and unredacted transcript” of the July phone conversation. An administration official said the whistleblower complaint is also going through the declassification process and could be provided to Congress as early as this week, although the exact timing is unclear.
Trump has claimed that his actions were appropriate and that there was no link between the withholding of the aid and his request that Ukraine investigate Biden. In a flurry of tweets and statements Tuesday, Trump called the Democrats’ inquiry “just a continuation of the witch hunt ... Our country’s doing the best it’s ever done. They’re going to lose the election.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., dismissed the impeachment inquiry as the latest effort by Democrats to overturn the 2016 election results. “They have been investigating this president before he even got elected,” he said.
Initially, Trump insisted that his comments about Biden to the Ukrainian leader were rooted in his concern about corruption and that U.S. funds were not being misused. On Tuesday, Trump shifted, saying he withheld the aid out of frustration that European nations were not contributing their fair share of aid to Ukraine.
Now Democrats will investigate whether the president withheld Ukrainian aid that Congress had approved in order to pressure Zelensky to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election. The aid was released this month, days after Congress learned of the whistleblower complaint.
During an appearance at the Atlantic Festival on Tuesday, Pelosi said the administration was illegally withholding the complaint. “The DNI is at present time breaking the law at the direction of the administration,” Pelosi said.
Though Pelosi had said she would pursue impeachment only with overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing and bipartisan support, the latest allegations and support from her caucus changed her position. Democrats long insisted that Pelosi wouldn’t pursue impeachment unless her members supported it.
“This is definitely a turning point for the caucus and for the speaker,” said Danny Weiss, Pelosi’s former chief of staff.
The impeachment support dramatically swelled between Monday and Tuesday as the whistleblower story unfolded. Six freshmen House Democrats with national security backgrounds warned in a Washington Post op-ed posted late Monday that Trump’s actions would be impeachable offenses. It was not a call for impeachment, but the identities of authors – many from Trump districts – set off a cascade.