WASHINGTON – The House Judiciary Committee took a major step Wednesday toward defining how it could craft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, encompassing both the president’s alleged abuse of power in the Ukraine scandal and obstruction of justice stemming from the Russia investigation.
In a daylong hearing marked by sharp partisan bickering, Democrats outlined a sweeping array of presidential misconduct that they said could warrant impeachment, including jeopardizing the constitutional balance of powers by stonewalling Congress and damaging the integrity of national elections by asking Ukraine to investigate Democrats.
With Democrats racing to bring impeachment to a vote, possibly before Christmas, Republicans have denounced the process as rushed and unfair. But the committee chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., suggested the accelerated pace would block Trump from further misbehavior.
“If we do not act to hold him in check now, President Trump will almost certainly try again to solicit interference in the election for his personal political gain,” Nadler said.
The panel is responsible for drafting any articles of impeachment, and Wednesday’s hearing thus marked a milestone in a fast-tracked inquiry that began in September. It followed two weeks of public hearings in the House Intelligence Committee, and a Democratic report issued Tuesday that cited “overwhelming” evidence that Trump violated his oath of office.
Trump weighed in from a NATO summit in London, accusing Democrats of being “very unpatriotic” for scheduling the hearing while he was abroad.
“I think it’s a disgrace. I think the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves,” he said before flying home Wednesday night.
Republicans on the committee staunchly defended Trump, denouncing the Democratic-led proceedings as a “sham” and “a simple railroad job.” Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking member, said Democrats were motivated by “a deep-seated hatred of a man who came to the White House and did what he said he was going to do.”
Although the hearing produced no new facts about Trump’s activities or communications, it gave Democrats an opportunity to preview three potential articles of impeachment.
The first was abuse of power by urging Ukraine’s newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential Trump opponent in the 2020 election, and a debunked theory about Ukraine’s supposed meddling in the 2016 election.
The next was obstruction of Congress by refusing to honor subpoenas and ordering witnesses not to testify in the impeachment inquiry.
The final issue was obstruction of justice for, among other things, instructing his White House counsel to dismiss Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel heading the Russia investigation. Mueller was left in place, and submitted a lengthy report in March that found no direct coordination between Moscow and the Trump campaign, the initial focus of his inquiry.
Four legal scholars testified about whether Trump’s actions were impeachable offenses under the Constitution. Only one, who was called by Republicans, said he did not consider Trump’s actions impeachable.
“If you rush this impeachment, you’re going to leave half the country behind,” said Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School. “This is not an impulse buy item.”
Although Turley said he considered Trump’s actions improper, he said that Democrats had not made an adequate case for impeachment and that moving forward would be a historic mistake. He called the Democrats’ case thin compared to the evidence presented against President Richard Nixon in 1974 and President Bill Clinton in 1998.
“What we leave in the wake of this scandal will shape our democracy for generations to come,” he said. “I am concerned with lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger.”
The three scholars called by Democrats all agreed Trump should be impeached, even suggesting Congress would be derelict in its duty if it failed to do so.
“If we cannot impeach a president who abuses his office for personal advantage, we no longer live in a democracy. We live in a monarchy, or we live in a dictatorship,” said Noah Feldman, a Harvard University law professor.