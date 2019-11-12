WASHINGTON – House Democrats this week are taking their effort to impeach Donald Trump into a risky new phase of public hearings that the president is eager to turn into a made-for-TV personal battle, echoing his successful White House run in 2016.
The hearings on Wednesday and Friday feature three career diplomats who, in previous closed-door depositions, outlined attempts by Trump’s advisers to use the prospect of an Oval Office meeting and military aid to pressure Ukraine to publicly announce an investigation of Trump’s political rivals.
With these sessions, the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry moves into a much higher stakes phase for Trump and Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, both of whom will be struggling to direct the narrative of how the president’s first term ends.
Trump’s response has been defiance. He warned Republicans in a tweet Sunday that when discussing his July call with Ukraine’s president to not be “led into the fools trap of saying it was not perfect, but is not impeachable. No, it is much stronger than that. NOTHING WAS DONE WRONG!”
He and his allies also are scripting in villains – primarily Schiff and the whistle-blower whose complaint about the Ukraine call triggered the current impeachment inquiry.
“We’ve seen Adam Schiff and all of his lies,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday on Fox News. “We’ve seen they’re conveniently ignoring this whistle-blower.”
It’s a well-tested strategy that Trump has been adept at using to keep Republican voters in his corner and GOP members of Congress in line through multiple controversies since he began running for office.
Support for impeachment has grown, but stabilized, as Trump fights congressional Democrats at each step of the investigation. Almost every poll taken since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry and the White House released a transcript of Trump’s call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy find a plurality or bare majority of Americans favor impeaching the president. For example, an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found 49% favor Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, compared with 46% who don’t.Other surveys with similar results show that support for impeachment is mostly driven by more than eight in 10 Democrats, along with a plurality of self-described independents. Republicans remain staunchly behind Trump.
Lawmakers from both parties will be watching to see if this week’s open hearings sway public opinion.
The witnesses who previously testified behind closed doors will lay out their recollections about the Trump administration delaying military aid to Ukraine in return for an investigation of the president’s potential 2020 challenger, Joe Biden, and an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election to benefit Democrats.
Top U.S. envoy to Ukraine William Taylor, who is set to appear Wednesday, said he grew increasingly concerned that Ukraine aid was being held hostage to White House demands for politically motivated investigations. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, who also is scheduled to testify that day, said he was told that Trump “wanted nothing less than President Zelenskiy to go to the microphone and say ‘investigations, Biden and Clinton.’”
On Friday, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is expected to recount a pressure campaign led by Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that led to her ouster.
Democrats are counting on these televised appearances bringing to life testimony that’s been given behind closed doors and detailed in more than 2000 pages of transcripts.
To counter that, Trump and his allies have been challenging the entire process, seeking to tarnish the credibility of witnesses and, in particular, focus on Schiff as the leader of an unfair partisan war against the president. Trump has tweeted or spoken regularly about the California Democrat, saying he wants to sue Schiff, that he should be investigated for treason and that he should resign.
Trump tweeted several times on Monday to claim without evidence that Schiff has been releasing “doctored” transcripts of witness depositions conducted by House investigators. Trump also called the inquiry a “totally one sided Witch Hunt.”