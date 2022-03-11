Blane Williams has always had a passion for extreme motorsports.
As an active participant for over a decade, Williams was intent to keep the momentum of motorsports and demolition derbies alive and well in Northern California.
So Williams created Williams Enterprises in 2016.
Williams Enterprises, LLC, is an organization actively working to spread the thrill of motorsports in Northern California.
As owner and operator, Williams partners with both the Butte County and Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds as a way to bring grandstand excitement throughout the year to fairground locations.
Up next is the Spring Extreme event, which begins today at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds and features 14 car- and truck-featured events. Today’s festivities include a radio-controlled car derby, power wheels derby and four heats of demolition derby competition.
A typical demolition derby event consists of at least five drivers competing with the intent of ramming their vehicles into one another.
The tuff trucks will be featured Sunday with a variety of classes for both power wheel and tuff trucks.
Gates open at 1 p.m. both days, and will include live music, a food and beer garden and other entertainment vendors. A portion of the proceeds will go to help Field of Dreams and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Williams said.
Williams said during the competition phase of the weekend, the drivers will compete for over $40,000 in a combined payout between today and Sunday.
“We feel that our competitors and fans deserve more than can be provided within the confines of the fair shows,” Williams said. “Spring Extreme gives us the opportunity to showcase the talent and incredible driving ability of our competitors.”
There will be three awards given out following the festivities, Williams said.
General admission for each day is $25 per person and a parking pass is $10. The cost for a pit pass each day also is $25. Children under 2 can get into the event for free.
To purchase tickets, visit www.williamsentllc.com. To donate to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, go to https://bit.ly/3w01mRW.