As a mixed martial arts fighter and former wrestler in high school, PJ Millsaps said he loves getting hit.
Millsaps is currently a demolition derby driver who travels all over the west competing in events. He has been to Oregon where he and his car caught fire during a derby race.
Millsaps has also been to Red Bluff, Gridley, and his current stop, Yuba City, where he and his Glenn County family began their derby tour for 2022.
Millsaps’ cousin, Benny Burley, builds all the cars and trucks for his family, while PJ and Bobby Burley do most of the racing.
Bobby Burley, Benny’s son, ran the tuff truck event Sunday with his pickup.
Benny Burley said the tuff truck derby runs are essentially pickups off the street that get into an arena of mud to play for a cash prize.
Blane Williams, owner of Williams Enterprises, LLC, said the drivers competed for over $40,000 in a combined payout through the weekend.
It’s a hefty sum of money that convinced derby drivers from all over the state and west region to come to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds for the inaugural Spring Extreme Demolition Derby held in Yuba City.
There have been other demolition derbies in Yuba City, but they were a part of the fair, said veteran driver Mike “Moose” Kett of Dixon.
Kett said the Spring Extreme event is well organized and provides a bigger prize than the usual derby held at the Yuba-Sutter Fair.
“This is $10,000,” Kett said. “Everyone is here for the money.”
Kett, who will compete in a 1960 Thunderbird, drove on Saturday in the car version of the derby.
Kett said the top six from each heat advanced to the main event, which included about 30 cars competing for $10,000.
Each derby, Kett said, is scored differently, but Spring Extreme is based on a point system that rewards drivers for successful hits in the arena against other cars.
Kett, who has been driving for over 40 years with his friend, Tim Palacios, said the key is to drive smart and let the car do the work.
Palacios, who traveled in from Vacaville, said the cars that do well are the ones with a good back and frontend.
Palacios has driven over 100 different cars in 40 years of derby driving. He’s been in many different models and is currently driving a sedan.
However, Palacios prefers a Chevrolet Wagon for its sturdy body.
Palacios said the car with the best frame usually wins.
But it’s not all about winning, as a lot of the drivers come to have fun with their friends and family and enjoy a good natured car wreck in a controlled environment.
“It’s a blast, everybody watches NASCAR to see the big wreck,” Palacios said. “People love to see things get torn up … It’s good, clean fun.”
A portion of the proceeds will go to help Field of Dreams and the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Williams said.
To donate to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, go to https://bit.ly/3w01mRW.