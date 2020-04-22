The Sutter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Live Oak man who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Sunday, according to a news release.
Isac Javier Campuzano, 18, is one of two individuals suspected of robbing, at gunpoint, a victim of a cell phone. The other suspect is a juvenile who was arrested. A firearm was
recovered during the arrest.
Deputies arrived at Plum Street and N Street in Live Oak on Sunday around 1 p.m. in response to a reported brandishing of a firearm. They determined that a victim had arranged to meet with two people to sell a cell phone. When the two people arrived, they held the victim at gunpoint, stole the cell phone and fled in a Jeep Cherokee, according to the release.
Campuzano's probation officer told the sheriff's office that Campuzano agreed to turn himself in but as of late Wednesday he had not done so. A warrant is out for Campuzano's arrest and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. Anyone who sees Campuzano or knows anything about his location is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at 822-7307. Anyone with further information about the case can contact the detective division at 822-2310.