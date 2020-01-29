An Olivehurst man suspected of an armed carjacking in Sutter County was arrested after barricading himself in an apartment complex in Linda for three hours, according to a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Branch, 24, was driving a stolen vehicle on N Beale Road near Avondale Avenue in East Linda when a deputy attempted to make a vehicle stop. He failed to stop and turned onto Lowe Avenue and stopped at the 5900 block. He exited the vehicle and fled on foot into an apartment complex.
The SWAT team was called to assist deputies because Branch was considered potentially armed and dangerous due to his suspected armed carjacking. Around noon, SWAT began a search of the complex and announced that a sheriff’s dog would be deployed. At that point, Branch gave himself up and was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
Branch was turned over to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into Sutter County Jail. He is being held on $100,000 bail. As of late Wednesday afternoon, no court date had been set.