Yuba County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in East Linda on Tuesday outside a convenience store that left a man with a gunshot wound to the back.

Law enforcement responded to the 1600 block of N. Beale Road just before 2 a.m. The 911 caller reported that a car with multiple occupants had fled the scene. 

The victim was transported to the hospital. As of late Wednesday, the 30-year-old man from Riverside remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 749-7777 or use the online Crime Tip application on the sheriff’s office website. 

Public information officer Leslie Carbah said Wednesday afternoon that no suspects had been identified.

Tags

Recommended for you