Yuba County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in East Linda on Tuesday outside a convenience store that left a man with a gunshot wound to the back.
Law enforcement responded to the 1600 block of N. Beale Road just before 2 a.m. The 911 caller reported that a car with multiple occupants had fled the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital. As of late Wednesday, the 30-year-old man from Riverside remained hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 749-7777 or use the online Crime Tip application on the sheriff’s office website.
Public information officer Leslie Carbah said Wednesday afternoon that no suspects had been identified.