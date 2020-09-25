Four suspects fled the scene of a shooting outside a residence in the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville. The incident is being investigated by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office responded to the scene after several 911 calls reporting multiple shots fired. Carbah said it is believed that more than one firearm was involved as various caliber shell casings were found at the scene.
A building was struck in the shooting but nobody was hit or injured. The suspects fled in a dark colored four-door sedan. As of late Friday, nobody was in custody, according to Carbah.