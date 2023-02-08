The Marysville City Council on Tuesday night took another major step in the redevelopment of its B Street property that has more or less laid dormant for a number of years, in part due to past council and city decisions.
The 5-acre property, located between 12th and 14th streets in Marysville, has been identified as a prime location by officials for development because of its proximity to Bryant Field and the fact it is along one of the major corridors of the city.
In August 2022, the council began to undo what Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum characterized as “big mistakes” from the past in relation to the B Street property. In order to begin development of the property, the council at the time approved action that allowed the city to negotiate its sale so that a potential hotel, banquet hall, restaurant and grocery store could take up the relatively vacant space.
On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved action that will allow Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad to execute a disposition and development agreement (DDA) with Engstrom Properties, Inc. and Presidio Companies, LLC to develop the property currently owned by the city. The city said executing that DDA will “facilitate the sale and development of the city-owned property.”
Once all proper steps have been taken, the city plans on selling the site for $1.26 million. Along with the sale, the city said the “development of the property is expected to result in approximately $260,000 in off-site improvements and the city will also receive $225,000 in impact fees as mitigation for impacts of the project.”
A common hindrance to the development of properties in California often mentioned by builders and officials is the California Environmental Quality Act, referred to as CEQA. This act, while created for the betterment of residents and the environment, has and can be an expensive hurdle for some developers.
For the B Street development, the city said the proposed project will be exempt from certain CEQA requirements.
“The project qualifies for an exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Section 153332 of the CEQA Guidelines, the Class 32 ‘Infill Development’ Categorical Exemption exempts the construction of infill development from CEQA review provided that the development is consistent with the zoning and General Plan designations, occurs within city limits, is served by public utilities, and doesn’t result in significant effects relating to traffic, noise, air quality and water quality. Staff feels that this project, as conditioned, meets the requirements of this statutory exemption,” the city said in a staff report.
Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores said the sale of the site “is in the best interest of the city and its residents.”
Because of where the proposed hotel and accompanying businesses will be located on the property, the existing veterans memorial will be moved to “an alternate location,” according to the city. In the agreement, the city also intends to use the planned banquet hall for up to three events per year.
Flores said that along with the $1.26 million sale price for the property, the city also expects to receive sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax revenue of “over $600,000 per year, once the project is fully built out.”
“This redevelopment will have a positive financial impact on Marysville for decades to come,” Marysville Councilmember Dominique Belza said in a statement.
According to Flores, the next steps for the development of this project include the following:
– Documents signed by the city of Marysville and Engstrom Properties and Presidio Companies on Feb. 8.
– Escrow will be opened Feb. 9 and the developer will begin a due diligence process as well as submit a deposit.
– Within 180 days after the feasibility and due diligence period, which may last up to 60 days, the developer will obtain entitlements for the site. The developer has up to eight months from Feb. 8 to obtain entitlements.
– The developer will submit construction drawings to the city 11 months from Feb. 8 or no later than 90 days after entitlements.
– The city will review and approve the drawings of the project within 120 days after they are submitted.
– Within 180 days of the developer obtaining entitlements or within five business days of the issuance of building permits, construction will begin on the restaurant and grocery store. The city estimates that 14 months from today, the construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2024.
– The construction is expected to be completed on the grocery store and restaurant within 14 months after it begins, so basically 28 months from Feb. 8 in the summer of 2025.
– The hotel/event center portion of the project is expected to be started in 2026 and completed in 2027, if not earlier.