WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security knew it lacked the technology to track more than 26,000 children it expected to separate from their parents at the U.S. southern border in 2018 as part of its controversial “zero tolerance” policy.
As a result, the roughly 3,000-plus children DHS ultimately estimated as being affected may actually be a severe underestimate, the agency’s inspector general reported Wednesday.
“Because of these IT deficiencies, we could not confirm the total number of families DHS separated during the Zero Tolerance period,” the watchdog office said in a report.
The inspector general found an additional 1,369 potential family relationships that U.S. Customs and Border Protection failed to log and concluded there was a “high risk that DHS did not account for all separated children.”
The findings further illuminate the behind-the-scenes chaos in the lead-up to the rollout this past May of one of the most controversial immigration policies of the Trump era.