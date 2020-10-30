Sierra View Memorial Park in Olivehurst is hosting a Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” event on Sunday.
It is the second year the park is hosting the event, which will have music, a community altar, vendors, food, sugar skull painting and a screening of the movie “Coco.” There will be free hot chocolate and traditional Mexican bread available.
Dia de los Muertos is a holiday celebrated in Mexico and elsewhere and involves people gathering to pray and remember relatives and friends who have died.
The event will take place from 3-8 p.m. The park is located at 4900 Olive Ave., Olivehurst. For more information, email jalvarado@almafestivals.com.