The Yuba City Police Department was visited by representatives of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and The Dickey Foundation on Monday to commemorate the company's charitable donation of three K9 spike and ballistic vests.
These protective garments are valued at more than $6,000 and work to help keep the K9 officers safe from both bullets and stab wounds.
“Our canines are at the tip of the spear, so to speak, when it comes to critical incidents and their protection is paramount,” said sergeant Bill Williams. “So what Dickey’s Barbeque did was they donated the funds to outfit three of our canines with these ballistic vests.”
Ulises Teyes, owner of Dicky’s Barbeque Pit in Yuba City, gave a brief speech during the presentation to thank local officers for their service and Betsy Orton, executive director for The Dickey Foundation, expanded on the background that made this particular initiative so important.
“Back in 2016, we had a tragic shooting in downtown Dallas on July 7,” explained Orton. “We had 14 police officers who were injured or killed, three of whom would likely be alive today had they been wearing proper armor. Maurine Dickey was a Dallas County commissioner for eight years, she’s the family matriarch. She was very close to law enforcement and when she saw what happened she said, ‘not again on my watch,’ and that's really where The Dickey Foundation was born.”
The Dickey Foundation states that its mission is to help protect first responders such as firefighters, EMTs, frontline medical workers, and law enforcement officers. As a first responder himself, Teyes felt equally passionate about participating in the presentation and was awarded a special certificate signed by one of the unit's K9 officers.
“On behalf of the city of Yuba City, the entire city council, our entire team, we want to say thank you,” said Yuba City Councilmember Dave Shaw. “We love our men and women in blue but we really all love the K9s of Yuba City and this is going to go such a long way in helping protect them when they’re protecting us.”
At the end of the presentation, K9 officer Rip was fitted with one of the new ballistic vests. Rip is a 3-and-a-half-year-old Belgian malinois shepherd who has been serving with the Yuba City Police Department since April 2021 alongside his current handler and partner officer Allec Mitchell.
“He’s a great asset to us and a very good boy,” added Mitchell.