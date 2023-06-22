The Dickey Foundation, a nonprofit organization from Dickey’s Barbeque Pit, will present the Yuba City Police Department K9 unit with three spike and ballistic vests valued at over $6,000 on Monday.
Formerly known as Barbecue, Boots and Badges, the Dickey Foundation supports first responders in communities across the United States through financial opportunities and safety equipment.
Officials said that these police K9 officers often encounter situations where these vests can protect them from criminal activity.
“Any way we can support the well-being and safety of these men and women is an honor and a pleasure to our foundation,” Chairman Maurine Dickey said in a statement.
Today, the Dickey Foundation presented Cosumnes Fire Department Station 71 in Elk Grove with a $7,000 grant for ground monitor systems for two of their fire engines. The grant will also fund protective gear for 25 incoming recruits, officials said.
“The Dickey Foundation is looking forward to meeting and presenting these grants to the fire and police departments of the Elk Grove and Yuba City communities,” CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group Roland Dickey Jr. said in a statement. “We are honored to support the safety of these brave men, women and K-9 first responders.”
Officials said that Dickey’s Barbeque Pit will continue to support local first responders through sales of Big Yellow Cups, a promotional 32 oz. beverage cup. A portion of these sales help fund grants and donations for first responders.
The Yuba City Police Department will host a presentation of the spike and ballistic vests at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at 1545 Poole Blvd. in Yuba City.