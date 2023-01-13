A new Yuba City park that has been in the works for a few years now will have its opening to the public delayed by at least a few months as several hiccups have caused the originally anticipated 2022 completion time period to be moved into this summer.
Situated just off Harter Parkway in Yuba City near the Walmart shopping center, Didar S. Bains Park is slated to be a five-acre park that will feature 42 parking spots, two pavilion areas with shade structures, bathroom facilities, a bike park, a well-lit walking path around the park, an exercise and fitness area, a full-court basketball court, and a playground area for children, city officials previously detailed. Recently, the Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club donated $33,000 for inclusive playground equipment also to be added to the park.
On April 18, 2022, the city held an official groundbreaking ceremony for the park. Bains, a respected longtime community member who made a significant impact on the city and Yuba-Sutter area, along with his business partners donated land to the city for the park. Bains, one of 26 founding members of the Sikh temple on Tierra Buena Road, was not able to see the actual opening of the park after passing away on Sept. 13, 2022.
“We started a process a few years ago looking at our goals and priorities. At the center of all that was quality of life,” Yuba City Councilmember Dave Shaw said in April last year during the groundbreaking ceremony. Shaw was mayor at the time. “This project here goes back not just to the last couple of years, but about five or six years ago. Goes back to the planning commission as this park was in development and getting ideas from the community. But this council stepped up and did great work because the westside of Yuba City needed a new park.”
At the time, Shaw said it had been about 15 years since the last park was built in Yuba City, Regency Park. He said its water features and wide-open spaces were an inspiration for the new park on the westside of town.
The entire Didar S. Bains Park project, with an estimated total cost of more than $3 million, was expected to be completed by the fall of 2022. Obviously, that expected completion date has passed.
To get the status of Didar S. Bains Park and find out what has caused the delay in its opening, the Appeal reached out to the city and Yuba City Community Services Director Brad McIntire, who has been involved with the project over the years. The following is McIntire’s responses to questions about the park and when it might finally be available to residents.
Q: Can you tell me the status of the development of the park?
A: The park is about 85% complete, with most major park components installed. The only major components that have yet to be installed would be planting of the tall fescue grass field, and the completion of the parking lot.
Q: When is the park expected to be completed?
A: If the weather cooperates, the park will be ready to open to the public in early summer.
Q: The park was supposed to be completed in the fall of 2022. What has caused the delay?
A: The supply chain has caused delivery delays for certain components of the park including play equipment, utility components, electrical components, etc. Delivery delays caused the contractor’s completion schedule to switch task priorities, and ultimately caused delays. Additionally, our contractor was only able to provide a small crew at the beginning of the project due to a lack of available/interested workers, as well.
Q: Are there any additional costs being added to the project?
A: The sensory play structure was an added cost, though Kiwanis took care of that cost through their donation. The city has added security cameras to the contract to ensure park safety. There have been miscellaneous small change orders to the project to ensure the park is constructed as best as possible.
Q: Has the city done anything to reduce the cost of the project?
A: It was determined during construction that additional soil would need to be imported to the job site. Rather than having the contractor hire a trucking company to import new soil, the city was able to intercept trucks off-hauling soil from the Bridge Street Widening Project to get enough soil for the (Didar S. Bains Park) project. Soil import could have been very costly; however, the city was able to save a bit of money through “recycling soil” between the two projects.