A new Yuba City park that has been in the works for a few years now will have its opening to the public delayed by at least a few months as several hiccups have caused the originally anticipated 2022 completion time period to be moved into this summer.

Situated just off Harter Parkway in Yuba City near the Walmart shopping center, Didar S. Bains Park is slated to be a five-acre park that will feature 42 parking spots, two pavilion areas with shade structures, bathroom facilities, a bike park, a well-lit walking path around the park, an exercise and fitness area, a full-court basketball court, and a playground area for children, city officials previously detailed. Recently, the Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club donated $33,000 for inclusive playground equipment also to be added to the park.

Tags

Recommended for you