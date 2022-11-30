Digital Citizenship.jpg

Tatiana Hernandez speaks to parents about Digital Citizenship, an online safety program for middle school students, at Live Oak Middle School on Tuesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

As teens and young kids become more engrossed in the digital world, many parents and officials have become concerned with their safety in online spheres. Tackling topics ranging from media balance to online harassment, Sutter County Probation Office is introducing Digital Citizenship to middle schools in Sutter County.

Deputy Probation Officer Tatiana Hernadez delivered a presentation to parents at Live Oak Middle School on Tuesday to inform them about Digital Citizenship curriculum that will be introduced to students.

